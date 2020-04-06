As of this morning – Monday April 5 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 47,806 with 4,934 deaths.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure as he continues to exhibit coronavirus symptoms.

According to various media reports, the prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19 11 days ago, continues to have persistent symptoms, including a high temperature.

On the advice of his doctor, Johnson has was admitted to an unnamed London hospital on Sunday for further testing.

For now, the prime minister remains in charge of the government, but should his condition deteriorate then foreign secretary and first secretary of state Dominic Raab will take the reins.

