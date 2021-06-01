The University of Bradford has announced that it will host COVID-19 vaccine booster trials at its Digital Health Enterprise Zone.

The trial, which will last one year, is set to test the jabs as a possible precaution against variants of concern.

It is being conducted by Bradford Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with the University, as part of a £90m Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) initiative.

Across the UK, the trials are being conducted at 18 sites in total and will involve 3,000 people, with 148 of those to be treated in Bradford.

Participants will be separated into two groups – 30 to 69 year olds and people over the age of 69 years old.

All volunteers will have already received two doses of either the AstraZeneca/ Oxford University or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

“We’re honoured to be hosting the next wave of trials, which are the booster trials. Having this happen within a facility that’s Bradford-based will give more confidence to the community and it will build on the success of the vaccine rollout,” said Liz Breen, director of the Digital Health Enterprise Zone.

“The University is working tirelessly to support the Bradford community with our research in a wide range of science, engineering and health projects that will bring real benefits to the people of Bradford,” said Alastair, dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences at the University of Bradford.

“This excellent collaboration between the University and Bradford Royal Infirmary is an important part of these efforts – we can’t wait to see the results, which I am sure will further highlight the importance of vaccines in fighting transmissible diseases,” he added.