The University of Oxford’s Harrington Rare Disease Centre has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Evox Therapeutics focused on rare diseases within the Department of Paediatrics.

Evox Therapeutics is an Oxford-based biotech company focused on exosomes – also known as extracellular vesicles.

The company’s DeliverEX technology is used to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading and targeting strategies to enable targeted drug delivery to organs of interest – including the brain and the central nervous system.

The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre specialises in rare disease translational research. The collaboration between Evox and will support new approaches to identifying and developing exosome therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases.

“We are very pleased to be collaborating with a world-class institute like the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre on exosomes and their application to the treatment of life-threatening rare diseases,” said Antonin de Fougerolles, chief executive officer of Evox.

“In bringing together our expertise, we can maximise the potential of our exciting technology to bring more options to patients struggling with rare diseases,” he added.

The collaboration will also enable the acceleration of translational exosome therapeutics research projects and aims to create a team of expert scientists with in-depth knowledge of the exosome drug discovery process.

“Exosome therapeutics have the potential to significantly alter the landscape of rare disease treatment for the better,” said Professor Georg Holländer, department head of Paediatrics, University of Oxford.

We are delighted to have entered into this collaboration with Evox, a leader in the field, to explore this area. We will look to leverage our joint resources and scientific expertise to identify exciting new treatment options,” he added.