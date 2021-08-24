Amarin has announced new data has been presented on Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) in patients with prior heart attack who are at risk for major adverse cardiovascular events.

The new data was presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), Congress 2021 on behalf of all authors by principal investigator Deepak L. Bhatt, executive director of interventional cardiovascular programmes at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The Reduce-It presentation explained that Amarin’s Vascepa/Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with prior myocardial infarction (MI).

“The Reduce-it Prior MI analyses provide valuable data supporting an effective new approach to prevent ischaemic events using prescription icosapent ethyl in patients who have had previous heart attacks,” commented Dr. Bhatt.

“The benefits in these heart attack patients at-risk for another cardiovascular event are particularly important given these patients are at elevated risk for recurrent cardiovascular problems. These results further strengthen the case for pure eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in the form of prescription icosapent ethyl as a key intervention beyond statins for meaningful risk reduction by physicians caring for this high-risk population," he added.