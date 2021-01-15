UK-headquartered Verona Pharma has completed enrolment in its pilot study evaluating the efficacy of ensifentrine delivered via pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) formulation in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

The US-based study is evaluating the effect of ensifentrine on key outcomes in patients hospitalised with COVID-19, including facilitation of recovery from the viral infection, clinical status improvement and reduction in supplemental oxygen use and progression to mechanical ventilation.

Previously, ensifentrine has demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both lung function and symptoms in Verona’s Phase II clinical studies in patients with moderate-to-severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Ensinfentrine is an investigational and first-in-class inhaled inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4). It combines both bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities into one compound.

“Completing enrolment of the pilot study in COVID-19 is an important milestone and we are on track to report top-line results in the second quarter of 2021,” said David Zaccardelli, president and chief executive officer of Verona Pharma

“We are pleased vaccines are now approved for the prevention of COVID-19; however, a significant unmet need remains for effective treatments for symptomatic patients. We believe ensifentrine, with its novel mechanism of action, could help to improve COVID-19 patient outcomes,” he added.