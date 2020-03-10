ViiV Healthcare and UNC-Chapel Hill have announced a five-year renewal of their innovative HIV cure partnership.

The global specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline announced the $20 million renewal, to continue developing the “unique”, public-private research partnership solely focused on discovering a cure for HIV.

Since 2015, the first-of-its-kind collaboration has brought together the skills of academic and pharmaceutical industry researchers to create a deeper understanding of how HIV works and develop a new approach to eradicating HIV that could be tested in humans for the first time in the next few years.

“Five years ago when we announced this innovative collaboration, we were inspired by the possibility that with the right resources and research teams, we would be able to make a meaningful impact towards a cure for HIV,” commented Deborah Waterhouse, chief executive officer of ViiV Healthcare.

She continued, “Although there is still much left to do, this public-private partnership is making a difference. We are excited to continue this partnership with UNC-Chapel Hill for another five years and look forward to the contribution our unique skills and shared commitment could make to finding a cure for HIV.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ViiV Healthcare and UNC-Chapel Hill scientists will continue to work side by side at the HIV Cure Centre, which was created at the start of the collaboration five years ago and located on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.