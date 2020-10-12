GlaxoSmithKline subsidiary ViiV Healthcare has reported new data for its two-drug HIV regimen Dovato, with hopes that the long-term data could encourage clinicians to switch from other triple regimen therapies.

In the TANGO study Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine) continued to demonstrate non-inferior efficacy compared to continuation of a tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF)-based regimen in virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1 who have not previously experienced virologic failure.

According to ViiV, week 96 findings from the TANGO study showed that switching to Dovato was as good as continuing on a TAF-based regimen in the intention to treat-exposed (ITT-E) analysis, defined as all participants randomised to the study.

In addition, overall adverse event (AE) rates were similar between the two study arms, although more drug-related grade two-five AEs were reported in the Dovato arm (6%) compared to the TAF-based regimen arm (2%).

“For physicians who have been waiting for long-term data on Dovato in virologically suppressed adults with HIV, the TANGO 96-week results show that it maintains the efficacy and resistance profile seen in earlier presentations of the study findings,” said Professor Stéphane De Wit, head of infectious disease, Saint Pierre University Hospital, Brussels and investigator for the TANGO study.

These data help to build our understanding of Dovato as a complete regimen and expand its strong evidence base, providing clinicians with more confidence to switch from TAF-based 3-drug regimens to Dovato,” he added.