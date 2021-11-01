Booster jabs are being administered without appointment at hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites across England, in an attempt to mitigate the “challenging” winter faced by the NHS. Anyone who received their second dose at least six months ago can now receive their booster at one of these sites.

This follows the news that over 38,000 new cases were registered on Sunday.

Those eligible can search their nearest site on the NHS’s online walk-in finder, which will also show who can receive jabs at different sites, whether a site is offering boosters, and what age ranges they offer vaccines to.

People over the age of 12 with severely weakened immune systems have been advised to receive a third dose of the vaccine. Boris Johnson stated during the G20 summit in Rome that “the best thing everybody can do is get that booster jab as soon as you’re offered it,” and dismissed the need for “new restrictions”.

The NHS have shared that more than six million people have already received their booster jab or third dose of COVID vaccine. The third dose is being given to those with severely weakened immune systems.

Some of those currently entitled to a booster jab are people aged 50 and over, people who live and work in care homes, frontline health and social care workers, people aged 16 and over with a health condition which puts them at high risk from COVID, and those caring for high risk groups.

Health teams have also started visiting more than 800 secondary schools in England to offer single doses of the vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds. In the UK, over 85% of those eligible for their first dose have now received it.