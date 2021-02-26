Wayra and GE Healthcare have launched an accelerator programme across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to support digital health start-ups to develop AI applications for healthcare.

The Edison Accelerator will initially support six start-ups in its first cohort, which will focus on applying AI to medical imaging, operational AI in oncology and the use of AI to improve the patient experience.

Start-ups joining the programme will focus on three aspects of their proposition – innovation, adoption and integration.

The companies will aim to fully realise their proof of concepts, which if successful will provide them with access to GE Healthcare’s Edison platform.

This platform enables rapid and compliant design, development and deployment of various applications and will ultimately give the start-ups access to GE Healthcare’s clients.

In addition, a network of mentors from sectors including healthcare technology, business development and investment will support the start-ups throughout the programme.

“The future of innovation will be about working across silos and collaborating across the healthcare ecosystem, including start-ups, research centres, hospitals and clinicians,” said Catherine Estrampes, president and chief executive officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, GE Healthcare.

“The Edison Accelerator brings together leading technology providers, developers and academic institutions under a single, connected ecosystem to create real impact from the bottom line to better patient outcomes,” she added.