Senior leaders from the pharmaceutical industry and patient groups are coming together this July for a virtual panel discussion about the future of patient advocacy.

The Patient Partnership Index: What’s next for patient advocacy? will discuss the leading trends in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries and examine what they mean for patient-centricity.

To request your free place at the event, register here. Places are limited, with priority given to those working in patient groups or pharmaceutical companies.

Last year’s Patient Partnership Insights Conference saw senior figures from Pfizer, Janssen, Sanofi Genzyme and Gilead Sciences share best practice and insight from their GOLD Index entries alongside their patient group partners, including MS Trust, Crohn's & Colitis UK, UK Sepsis Trust and the Africa Advocacy Foundation.

The event is organised by OVID Health and is part of our exclusive collaboration on the Patient Partnership Index – the UK’s leading initiative to showcase communications and advocacy partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and patient organisations. The Index aims to raise the bar for industry by celebrating the very best examples of partnerships, with a panel of expert judges awarding top projects Gold, Silver and Finalist status.

Judges for the Index this year, who will be taking part in the event, are Andy Powrie-Smith, executive director of Communications & Partnerships, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA); Sarah Woolnough, chief executive, Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation; and Elliot Dunster, executive director, Corporate Affairs and Devolved Nations, The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

Alongside our judges, the virtual event will feature an exciting panel of pharmaceutical leaders and voices from their patient group partners. To find out more about the Index and be the first to hear as we announce our exciting list of speakers, follow the #PatientIndex2021 hashtag and subscribe to PharmaTimes and OVID Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.