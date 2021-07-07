Yesterday morning, senior leaders from patient groups and from the pharmaceutical industry, alongside the expert judges for the Patient Partnership Index 2021, joined together to discuss ‘what’s next for patient advocacy?’.

Taking place on Tuesday 6th July, the free virtual event was hosted by Roudie Shafie, Director at specialist healthcare communications agency OVID Health which co-created the initiative with PharmaTimes. The 1-hour session featured a panel of key figures who took part in the Patient Partnership Index, including from companies and patient groups whose partnerships were awarded GOLD and SILVER standard.

During the event, the panel explored how partnerships innovated in the face of challenges – including those presented by the COVID-19 pandemic – the role internal communications play in motivating pharmaceutical companies to work effectively with patient groups on advocacy, and what change is required in the next five years for partnerships to excel.

The full list of panellists at ‘What’s next for patient advocacy?’ were:

Jenny Ousbey, Founder and Managing Director, OVID Health (Chair of Judges 2021)

Sarah Woolnough, CEO, Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation (Index Judge 2021)

Elliot Dunster, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs & Devolved Nations, ABPI (Index Judge 2021)

Selina McKee, Editor in Chief, PharmaTimes (Index Judge 2021)

Sarah Kleinpeter, Vice President and General Manager of UK & Ireland, LEO Pharma

Rebecca Dandridge, Director of Public Affairs UK & Ireland for HIV, Gilead Sciences

Clare Jacklin, CEO, National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society

Lut de Baere, President, Fabry International Network

Lisa Bashorum, Senior Patient Advocacy Manager, Amicus Therapeutics

A full recording of the event will be made available soon by OVID Health. This autumn, OVID Health will be releasing an Insights Paper which brings together the key lessons and advice from the discussion and drawing on the examples of the highest achieving partnerships in the Patient Partnership Index 2021.

If you would like to access the recording, receive the Insights Paper upon release, and keep up to date on the latest Index news, please get in touch by emailing hello@ovidhealth.co.uk .