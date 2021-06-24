Senior leaders from pharmaceutical companies and patient groups are coming together to explore the future of patient advocacy and discuss the insights from the Patient Partnership Index 2021 at a free event on Tuesday 6th July.

The panel for this one-hour virtual event, organised by health communications and public affairs agency OVID Health in partnership with PharmaTimes, will bring together the expert judges of this year’s Patient Partnership Index to reflect on themes highlighted at the judging session and what can industry can learn from in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be joined on the panel by representatives from industry and health charity partnerships who achieved GOLD and SILVER standard in the Index 2021. The Patient Partnership Index is pleased to announce the speakers joining the judges for the event:

Sarah Kleinpeter , Vice President and General Manager of UK & Ireland, LEO Pharma

, Vice President and General Manager of UK & Ireland, LEO Pharma Rebecca Dandridge , Director of Public Affairs UK & Ireland for HIV, Gilead Sciences

, Director of Public Affairs UK & Ireland for HIV, Gilead Sciences Clare Jacklin , CEO, National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society

, CEO, National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society Lisa Bashorum , Senior Patient Advocacy Manager, Amicus Therapeutics

, Senior Patient Advocacy Manager, Amicus Therapeutics Lut De Baere, President, Fabry International Network

The judges for the Patient Partnership Index 2021 are: Sarah Woolnough (Asthma UK & British Lung Foundation), Elliot Dunster (ABPI), Jenny Ousbey (OVID Health) and Selina McKee (PharmaTimes).

‘What’s next for patient advocacy?’ will take place on Tuesday 6th July at 8.30am. With less than two weeks to go, register here to book your place at this Patient Partnership Index virtual event. Places are limited, with attendance open to pharmaceutical companies, patient groups, NHS, and non-profit organisations, so it is strongly encouraged you book now.

The Patient Partnership Index 2021 is the UK's leading initiative in patient-centric communications and advocacy. Created by OVID Health and media partner PharmaTimes, the Index offers pharmaceutical and biotech companies an opportunity to showcase, benchmark and evaluate the quality of their communications and advocacy with patient groups.

To find out more about the Index, visit https://patientpartnershipindex.co.uk/ or contact the Index team at info@patientpartnershipindex.co.uk.