AstraZeneca is partnering with the World Heart Federation (WHF) to progress global action to prevent, control and reduce the burden of cardiovascular (CV) disease and its associated risks and complications.

The move follows findings of The Heart Failure Gap Review, which revealed that over half (55%) of the general public were unable to identify a definition of heart failure (HF).

AZ and WHF will now work together to increase awareness of the condition and advance evidence-based policy solutions designed to improve HF prevention, diagnosis and management.

“It’s clear from the Heart Failure Gap Review that we must shine a spotlight on the reality of HF,” said Helen Yeh, vice president, Biopharmaceuticals Medical, Cardiovascular Renal and Metabolism, at AZ.

“With WHF, we will encourage and drive toward meaningful solutions, aiming to elevate HF as a global priority, enhance prevention and diagnosis capabilities, and improve HF patient management.”

The official partnership announcement came alongside Az' launch of Spotlight On Heart Failure, with the support of WHF.

The campaign is designed raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of HF and encourage healthcare professionals to initiate discussions with at-risk patient groups.

“The morbidity and mortality rates of HF remain high globally, despite the significant advances in treatment and prevention. WHF’s HF Roadmap, created with an overall objective of reducing the global burden of HF, and our partnership with AstraZeneca is helping us improve the health of people living with HF,” said Jean-Luc Eiselé, chief executive of WHF.

The groups will also work closely on policy initiatives which will elevate HF as a political priority, and aim to change the current treatment landscape.