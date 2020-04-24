As of this morning – Friday April 23 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 138,078 with 18,738 deaths.

The World Health Organisation has accidentally leaked disappointing data from a trial of Gilead's coronavirus hopeful remdesivir in China.

According to media reports, the prematurely published information suggest that the drug failed to improve symptoms in patients with severe COVID-19 or reduce viral load, while side effects were also reported.

In a statement Gilead said the study had been removed from the WHO's site as study investigators “did not provide permission for the publication of the results”.

“Furthermore, we believe the post included inappropriate characterisations of the study,” the firm stressed.

“The study was terminated early due to low enrolment and, as a result, it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions.

“As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease.

The news follows early data from a trial in the US which seemed to show some improvement in fever and respiratory symptoms in patients taking the drug.

WASH YOUR HANDS:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

STAY AT HOME:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home