In a historic moment for PharmaTimes competitions, winners of the Marketer of the Year, Communications Awards and Sales Awards were announced last night via a live stream hosted by television doctor and GP Dr Zoe Williams.

The awards were the culmination of a very different process for 2020, which saw entrants to these competitions taking part in a series of challenging, live finals days on Zoom for the first time ever to comply with lockdown restrictions.

However, as Visions4Health's Sabina Syed noted, despite the incredibly unusual and challenging circumstances driven by the pandemic, the 2020 competitions not only marked the talent across the industry but also saw the bar on quality raised yet again.

This year, a total of 36 different companies took part, with just short of 150 participants across the categories, highlighting the continued appetite to take part and benchmark skills via the highly-respected PharmaTimes platform.

This year, the Marketer of the Year competition again saw a great spread of industry-leading companies putting forward their brightest minds in a bid to claim a coveted pharma trophy – a testament to their hard work throughout this turbulent year.

The Communications Awards continued its legacy of enticing agencies to work together to compete in an on-the-day challenge, with 2020 further expressing how teams can show their superb communication and leadership skills virtually.

In a more refined Sales Awards this year, which saw finalists compete in a particularly rigorous evaluating process, there was once again a great spread of companies represented by candidates of the highest quality.

PharmaTimes' business manager Anna Yeardley said: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. We were delighted that were able to run the competitions and whilst the finals were in a virtual setting, they were just as challenging and reflected current working environments. Well done to everyone who took part and congratulations to all of our winners, we hope to see you all in person in 2021!”

And so to the winners of the 2020:

Sales Awards

Key Account Manager of the Year

Winner: Richard Harris, Servier Laboratories

Finalists: Julian Dowson, Galen Pharmaceuticals; Nadia Gardner, Galen Pharmaceuticals; Tara Krzywicki, Servier Laboratories; Scott Nicholson, Astellas; Dora Terry, Accord; and Anthony Winn Servier Laboratories.

Secondary Care Sales Professional of the Year

Winner: Max Charles, GSK

Highly commended: Daniel Francis, Pfizer/Ashfield Healthcare

Finalists: Jo Farley, Pfizer; Jayne Marsden Scope Ophthalmics; Sarah Rankine, GSK; and Simon Robson, Scope Ophthalmics

Marketer of the Year

Aspiring Marketer of the Year

Winner: Bethan Jones, Novartis

Finalists: Sabrina Abbasi, Novartis; Daniela Ansell-Tamburrino, Novartis; Saundra Flynn,

Celgene

New Marketer of the Year (0-3 years)

Winner: Anthony Callari, Bristol Myers Squibb

Finalists: Luisa Marleen Ampudia Brödel, Sanofi Genzyme; Kate Starkey, Mundipharma;

James Perry, AbbVie; and Ares Vidal, Novartis

Marketer of the Year (4 years plus)

Winner: Laura Ive, AbbVie

Highly Commended: Ana Matarredona, BMS

Finalists: Sarah Cross, Novartis; and Masood Sahibzada, Raremark

Commercial Cross Functional Team of the Year

Winner: Abbvie – Lauren Edmondson, Laura Ive, Laura Kinnimont, Emma Powles and Daniel Sargeant

Finalists: Akcea Therapeutics – Emre Amirak, Caroline Daintree, Gemma Gapper, Jamina Gibson and Craig White; MSD – Phil Allison, Adela Alvarez-Buylla, Helena Ije, Liss Reid and Mark Sydney; and Sanofi Genzyme, Lynne Burry, Melanie Cotter, Richard James, Jola Merkaj and Luke Skinner

Sales and Marketer Company of the Year

Winner: Abbvie

Companies in contention: Bristol Myers Squibb, Galen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis; Sanofi / Sanofi Genzyme and Servier Laboratories

Communications Awards

Aspiring Communications Manager of the Year

Winner: Lucinda Sandon-Allum, Langland

Finalists: Samantha Marshall, Madano Partnership; Alexandra Palabe, Sanofi; and Emily Wilkins,

Synergy Vision

Communications Manager of the Year

Winner: Michael Bradley, Langland

Finalists: Sarah Contiero, Langland; Christopher Goddard, W2O; and Chloe Lavender, Synergy Vision

Communications Agency Team – NHS Challenge

Winner: Mearns & Pike – Zainab Ali, Blánaid Barr, Laura Chamber, Kirsty Mearns and Clare Reid

Finalists: OVID Health – Rachel Gonzaga, Edward Halliday, Grace Holland, Jenny Ousbey and Roudie Shafie; WA Communications – Isabella Calvert, Caroline Gordon, Ben Latimer, Yasmin Sheikh and Dean Sowman; and ZPB Associates, Megan Anderson, Zoe Bedford, Sonya Cullington, Anne Janssen and Jo Spadaccino

Communications Agency Team – International Challenge

Winner: Makara Health Communications – Katie Bright, Helen Laurence, Helen Rae Ekta Rohra and Shula Sarner

Highly Commended: Hanover – Donna Curran, Emma Gorton, Callum Haire, Harriet Strachan and Rhys Thompson

Finalist: AXON Communications – Ahbab Choudhury, Emily Jenkins, Elisabeth Mozel-Jury and Samantha Robinson

Communications Agency Team – Charity Challenge

Winner: Hanover – Jimmy Alder, Erin Archer, Sophia Eminson, Becky Riffel and Lloyd Tingley

Highly Commended: Langland – Donna Curran, Emma Gorton, Callum Haire, Harriet Strachan, and Rhys Thompson

Finalists: Four Health – Charlotte Collins, Lucy Goodwill, Ellie Lasman, Sinead Paton and Becky Wright; and St Giles Medical – Jane Lamprill, Anna Lodge, Hasan Mahbouba, Tony Pickering and Steven Walker

PharmaTimes would like to thank the competitions' sponsors for their support and generosity: redbow consulting group, Star OUTICO and TBWA\WORLDHEALTH

