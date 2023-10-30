Oberoi Consulting has appointed Professor Ahmet Fuat as Medical Director

Oberoi Consulting has appointed Professor Ahmet Fuat as Medical Director in order to drive forward the company’s range of population health tools and clinical support services to the NHS and pharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining Oberoi Consulting, Ahmet worked as a GP in the same practice in Darlington for 37 years. He was Darlington PCN CVD and Research Lead, and in 2001 set up the UK’s first one-stop diagnostic clinic for suspected heart failure, then pioneered and ran an integrated heart failure service across primary and secondary care for 20 years.

Ahmet has also held various national roles including President of the new Primary Care Cardiovascular Society.

Ahmet said: “Oberoi’s work not only improves outcomes for patients but also supports an already over-stretched NHS workforce. By working together, we can improve decision-making, enhance accountability and increase productivity in healthcare settings.”

Kavita Oberoi OBE is the founder and managing director of Oberoi Consulting. She added: “The growth of our population health tools and health professional teams is crucial to help stratify patients of highest risk and build capacity in the NHS to improve outcomes for patients."