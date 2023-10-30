Current Global appoints Andrea Hynes-Iatrou as Senior Vice President in its health team

Current Global has appointed Andrea Hynes-Iatrou as Senior Vice President in its health team, following significant and accelerated growth this year.

The team builds on the success of the last 12 months, adding global product and corporate communications, disease awareness and media relations campaigns for new clients in diverse therapy areas, as well as picking up new assignments with existing clients.

Andrea brings nearly 20 years’ experience in pharmaceutical and consumer health communications.

She has led disease awareness campaigns for the likes of AstraZeneca, BMS and AbbVie, driving conversation and engaging healthcare professionals and patient communities to help improve treatment outcomes.