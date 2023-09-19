Chanelle Pharma has appointed Brian O’Broin as its Chief Quality and Technology Officer

Chanelle Pharma, one of Ireland’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, has appointed Brian O’Broin to the newly created role of Chief Quality and Technology Officer.

Prior to joining Chanelle, Brian worked for a Polish biopharmaceutical company, Polpharma Biologics. There he was Group Director of Quality Compliance and supported the company as it successfully sought FDA, EMA and MHRA regulatory approval for its biosimilar products. Polpharma Biologics has sites in Warsaw and Gdansk (in Poland) and Utrecht (in the Netherlands).

He has also worked with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Validant, Perrigo, Leo Pharma and Pfizer, in on-site, regional and corporate roles.

Brian brings a wealth of over 25 years’ experience in quality compliance, quality operations, manufacturing, analytical technologies, remediation, continuous improvement and inspection readiness.