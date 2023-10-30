Aspire Pharma has appointed of Carolyne Malizia as Chief People Officer

Aspire Pharma has announced the appointment of Carolyne Malizia as Chief People Officer. Carolyne has joined Aspire during a period of significant growth for the company and will lead on strategic workforce planning, talent management, organisational development, and HR operations.

Carolyne brings nearly 30 years’ experience in HR with 23 in life sciences, where she has held a variety of roles: notably Global HR Business Partner across Clinical Research, Commercial and Medical, HR operations and Talent Acquisition for a number of organisations.

Carolyne joins Aspire from CSL Seqirus, where she was leading the Global Strategic Talent Planning function, encompassing Strategic Workforce Planning, Early Careers and Succession Management.