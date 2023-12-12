Chiesi has appointed David Garzón Lafuente as Rare Disease Business Unit Lead

Chiesi has appointed David Garzón Lafuente as Rare Disease Business Unit Lead, commencing in January 2024.

David has nearly 20 years' experience in the pharma industry, previously holding senior positions within the Chiesi group including Business Unit Head of Rare Diseases for Chiesi Spain and Portugal.

In 2022, he moved on to become General Manager at Amryt Pharma Iberia and Israel, and – following the Chiesi acquisition of Amryt earlier this year – will rejoin Chiesi as Rare Disease Business Unit Lead covering the UK and Ireland in January next year.