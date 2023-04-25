Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for drug discovery, has announced the appointment of Dr Hamed Tabatabaei Ghomi as Head of Research as Head of Research.

The latest in a series of senior-level hires, Hamed brings strategic and industrial research expertise in the chem- and bioinformatics space, backed by an impressive academic track record.

As Director of Research, Hamed will lead Optibrium’s Research Team to develop and implement breakthrough methods, including quantum mechanical and machine learning approaches, to improve the productivity and efficiency of drug discovery.