Aspire appoints Dr Michael Tzimas as Chief Corporate Development Officer for the Enabling Functions

Aspire has also announced the appointment of Dr Michael Tzimas to the newly created role of Chief Corporate Development Officer for the Enabling Functions.

Michael’s responsibilities will include Business Development, Portfolio, Legal, International Sales as well as Outcomes Research. He and his team will focus on the international growth of the business.

Michael brings 30 years of pharmaceutical experience, successfully growing business, delivering change, and building teams in the generic and consumer healthcare industries.