Veranova has appointed Dr William Sanders as Global Vice President of Chemical Development Operations

With over 25 years in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, William brings a wealth of experience to Veranova across multiple pharmaceutical modalities.

William most recently served as Senior Director, Research and Development at Actylis. At Actylis, his collaboration with the business development team contributed significantly to the provision of essential technical support to clients and prospects.

Prior to Actylis, he dedicated 16 years of expertise to MilliporeSigma/SAFC, where he gained significant experience with highly potent APIs, including vitamin D analogues, sex hormones and various small-molecule oncology drugs.