Erik Jensen has become Commercial Director, UK & Northern Europe at EDX Medical

EDX Medical (EDX) – which develops innovative digital diagnostic products – has announced that Erik Jensen will be joining the international senior management team of the company as Commercial Director, UK & Northern Europe.

Erik will be based in the markets, supported by colleagues at the company’s head office. He previously worked at Becton Dickinson and Abbott Laboratories, and has previously held sales and business development roles based in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Commenting on his appointment Erik said: "I’m exceptionally excited at the opportunity to bring the pipeline of innovative EDX Medical products and services to clients in the UK and Nordic region, supporting our clients with the tools to obtain key patient data, enabling them to pioneer the adoption of personalised medicine for their patients.”