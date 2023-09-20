Superdrug has appointed Ghada Beal as its new Healthcare Director

Ghada joins the Healthcare division at a time when Superdrug has achieved consistent growth across health retail, services and pharmacy and is committed to investing in 25 new stores and refitting 70 stores this year.

Ghada has held various roles from Pharmacy Manager, Store Manager, Area Manager and Regional Manager, showing her talent for delivery through engaging and inspiring her team.

With 28 years of experience in retail and pharmacy, Ghada has most recently held the position of Retail and Pharmacy Services Director at Lloyds Pharmacy having previously spent twenty-six years at Walgreen Boots Alliance. In her final years at Walgreen Boots Alliance, she held the role of Vice President, Director of Stores.