Automata Technologies has appointed Joe Stringer as Executive Chairman and Director of Corporate Development for the UK and EMEA.

Following Automata’s recent $40m fundraise, the appointment comes as it accelerates its growth and presence in the US, UK and EMEA.

Joe joins Automata from Octopus Ventures where he was most recently Head of Healthtech Investments. He brings a long track record in the fields of healthcare technology, investments and management consulting.

With career highlights that include leadership roles at Ernst & Young and Google Health, Joe is uniquely positioned to help support the next phase of growth at Automata.

In addition to working with the Board, Joe will be focused on helping deliver Automata’s expansion and commercialisation strategy both in the UK and internationally, building on the demand that the company is already seeing for its automated lab solutions.