Grifols has announced the appointment of Dr Jörg Schüttrumpf as Chief Scientific Innovation Officer

Grifols has announced that it has appointed Dr Jörg Schüttrumpf as its Chief Scientific Innovation Officer. As the head of innovation for the entire Grifols Group, Jörg will concentrate on accelerating the development of differentiated plasma and non-plasma medicines in key therapeutic areas, building on Grifols’ solid innovation pipeline.

His scope includes the entire development cycle for new therapies, from discovery to clinical trial programmes, as well as the strategic partnerships and advanced technologies – such as artificial intelligence – needed to achieve the company’s innovation goals.

Since early 2022, Jörg has been Chief Scientific Officer of Biotest AG, where he had been Head of Global Research since 2012 and Head of Research and Development since 2015.

Under his scientific leadership the Biotest team developed therapeutics from human plasma as well as recombinant proteins such as monoclonal antibodies.