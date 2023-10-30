Closed Loop Medicine appoints Konstantinos Vlassis as Chief Technology Officer

Closed Loop Medicine has announced that it has appointed Konstantinos Vlassis as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Bringing extensive expertise in designing and implementing technology strategies to support product delivery, Konstantinos will oversee the management of the Company’s technology platforms and will have responsibility for engineering, information security and technology infrastructure.

Konstantinos is an experienced technology leader with more than 20 years of experience in building high performance agile teams. As CTO, he will play a pivotal role in leading Closed Loop Medicine’s Engineering Team and facilitating cross-functional collaboration.

Konstantinos Vlassis, commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Closed Loop Medicine and becoming an integral part of the development of our technology platform and overall software engineering, information security and infrastructure to support bringing these life-changing products to the market.”