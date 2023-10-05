GEDi Cube has announced the appointment of Dr Lester Russell as Chief Medical Officer

GEDi Cube – an AI/ML platform that combines differential molecular capabilities with multi-omic analysis to detect cancer at its earliest stage – announces the appointment of Dr Lester Russell as Chief Medical Officer.

Lester will be responsible for leading on clinician engagement, clinical validation and clinical quality assurance as GEDi Cube transitions to the testing and go-to-market phase for its AI/ML platform.

He brings over 40 years’ experience in clinical medicine and 23 years in digital health with experience ranging from senior roles in technology organisations, the public sector and several successful start-ups.

In his previous role at IBM as Clinical Lead in Health & Life Sciences, Systems AI, he spent two years building a new unit in artificial intelligence that focused on developing pioneering solutions. Other experience includes senior positions in the health and life sciences units at Intel and Fujitsu.

“I am delighted and honoured to be joining the team at GEDi Cube to advance the fight against cancer and other diseases using novel technologies like artificial intelligence and cell-based therapies,” said Lester.

He added: “Improved detection and monitoring of diseases such as cancer is the next major frontier in healthcare and the potential to use techniques such as machine learning to improve survival is hugely exciting.”