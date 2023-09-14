NHSBSA has appointed Libby Pink as the organisation’s new Chief Portfolio Officer

The NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) has appointed Libby Pink as the organisation’s new Chief Portfolio Officer.

Libby, who joins the NHSBSA from NHS England, has worked in healthcare since 2004, holding a variety of roles across various NHS organisations throughout England.

Portfolio management is a crucial role in the NHSBSA, as the Newcastle-based organisation, with offices in Eastbourne, is routinely called upon by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the wider NHS to pick up and transform new healthcare services.

For instance, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the organisation stood up over 50 vital services to support the public and the health and care system. Libby’s new role as Chief Portfolio Officer ensures the organisation has a dedicated and smart approach to portfolio management.

Libby said: “I am delighted to be joining the NHSBSA as their Chief Portfolio Officer, having already worked closely with the organisation on several projects and services. I am passionate about good leadership and am looking forward to this opportunity to champion my profession.

“Throughout my career I have been privileged to work on many initiatives aimed at improving effectiveness and efficiency within the NHS.”