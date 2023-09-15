Medis appoints Maja Strnad Cestar as its new CEO

Medis – a company focused on improving access to innovative therapies across Europe, has appointed Maja Strnad Cestar as its new CEO.

Since joining Medis 21 years ago, Maja has held a range of senior leadership roles, most recently serving as the Chief Operating Officer, where she was responsible for improving business performance. She has also led the team of directors and managed the development of Medis subsidiaries in the CEE region.

Meanwhile, Dr Martina Perharič will continue to be an invaluable part of the company as Chief Business Officer Pharmaceuticals and Member of the Board of Directors responsible for strategic development.

Maja reflected: “It is an incredible honour for me to have the opportunity to lead and serve Medis. Over the past six years, as Martina served as CEO, she made an enormous contribution to Medis and prepared us for our future growth.

“As the new CEO, I could not wish for a better foundation. We will continue to invest in the digital area and keep attracting the best talent in the region, but most importantly, we will continue our legacy of bringing innovative and life-saving therapies to patients across Central and Eastern Europe.”