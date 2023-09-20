Zetta Genomics has appointed Nathan Sommerford as its Chief Revenue Officer

Zetta Genomics, a genomic data management company, has appointed Nathan Sommerford as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The newly created role will see Nathan become a key member of the company’s senior leadership team, with a remit to help develop and deliver its ambitious and ongoing global growth strategy.

Formerly IQVIA’s Global Lead for Drug Discovery & Development Consulting, Nathan’s 20-year healthcare career and senior leadership experience bring Zetta a global perspective and North American expertise.

With additional experience at global life sciences giants such as Roche Diagnostics, Nathan blends the commercial and analytics insights that make him ideally suited to lead Zetta Genomics’ commercialisation strategy and deliver on its goal to scale to 500,000 genomes under management.

Mark Bailey, CEO of Zetta Genomics, commented: “Zetta Genomics is growing at pace and we are now acquiring the talent that will drive our global expansion strategy.

“We’re delighted to have secured someone with the skills and experience that Nathan brings to our newly created Chief Revenue Officer – a truly global leader who will help to shape the company as we move towards Series A funding in 2024 and beyond.”