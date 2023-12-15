CN Bio has announced the appointment of Neil Rumbelow as Director of Product Development

CN Bio has announced the appointment of Neil Rumbelow as Director of Product Development.

Over the past year, CN Bio has made a series of leadership appointments to support delivery of its ambitious growth strategy across key global markets, in response to rising demand for the Company’s OOC solutions by pharma and biotech companies.

Neil joins the team to drive the scale-up of its R&D activities, where he will work closely with recently appointed Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Tomasz Kostrzewski.

Neil has extensive experience managing R&D programmes, with a demonstrated history across the medical device industry.

He joins CN Bio from Owlstone Medical, the global leader in breath biopsy for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine, where he was Head of Engineering.