The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has appointed Professor Bryan Williams as its Chief Scientific and Medical Officer

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has appointed distinguished research leader and NHS Consultant Physician, Professor Bryan Williams, as its first Chief Scientific and Medical Officer.

Bryan will join the charity’s Executive Group in Autumn 2023 and succeed Professor Sir Nilesh Samani (Medical Director) in leading the BHF’s research and medical strategy.

Bryan is recognised as one of the UK’s most influential scientific and clinical leaders. He is Chair of Medicine at University College London (UCL), Director of the NIHR University College London Hospitals Biomedical Research Centre and UCLH Director of Research. In these roles, Bryan oversees one of the largest clinical research portfolios in the UK, with over 1,000 active clinical trials.

Bryan is also an NHS Consultant Physician at UCLH and a Senior Director and Board Member of UCLH NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, the BHF’s Chief Executive, said: “Bryan joins us at a moment when BHF has never been more needed, with millions of people turning to us for support through such challenging times.”