Chiesi has appointed Ralph Blom as General Manager

Chiesi has appointed Ralph Blom as the General Manager for Chiesi Limited – covering the UK and Ireland – beginning January 2024.

Ralph has held senior positions at Chiesi Group for over 12 years, joining Chiesi Netherlands in 2011 as Special Care Sales & Marketing Manager, and later advancing to Respiratory Business Unit Manager.

In 2016, he was appointed General Manager of Chiesi Netherlands. He is currently serving as the General Manager of Chiesi Benelux, a position he has held since 2022 and in which he has maintained substantial business growth.