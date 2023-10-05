Onyx Health has appointed Sarah Seilly as Head of Medical Education

Onyx Health has bolstered its team with the appointment of Sarah Seilly as Head of Medical Education.

With Sarah at the helm of Onyx Health’s medical education offering, the agency is poised to pave the way for a more connected and responsive future in healthcare education.

Sarah’s appointment will enable Onyx Health to introduce a new dimension of synergy between educational content delivery and the diverse channels available in today’s digital landscape.

Sarah joins Onyx Health from Olympus Medical where, as Lead Clinical Education Specialist, she oversaw several multi-platform programmes in collaboration with clinicians, optimising patient outcomes through innovative educational initiatives. She began her career as a nurse.

Sarah reflected: “Medical education is an ongoing journey and one that will continue to evolve. To meet the changing needs of a healthcare sector characterised by a reduced workforce and healthcare professionals with limited time, educational content must be accessible 24/7 on multiple platforms to enhance confidence, knowledge, safety and career progression.”