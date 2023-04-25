ABL, a company focused on viruses for gene therapy, oncolytic viruses and vaccine candidates, has announced the appointment of Stéphanie Colloud as General Manager as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer for Europe. In her new role, she will be responsible for operations at the Lyon and Strasbourg development and clinical production sites, leading a team of 160 staff.

Stéphanie’s priorities include strengthening ABL’s R&D work in its GMP production platforms for adeno-associated viruses.

Over the course of her career at ABL, Stéphanie has gained a vast working knowledge of the company’s sites and teams. After joining the company in 2018, she was appointed director of the Lyon site. For the past four years, she has successfully expanded the site’s operations, significantly growing staff numbers from six to 70 and increasing the turnover sevenfold.

She also headed up the development of the AAV platform at the Lyon site and established a partnership with Coave Therapeutics.