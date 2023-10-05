Confo Therapeutics appoints Stephen Dowd as Chief Business Officer

Confo Therapeutics has announced the appointment of Stephen Dowd to its executive team as Chief Business Officer.

As part of the executive team, Stephen’s leadership will be key to the next stage of Confo’s corporate growth as it continues to advance its promising pipeline and maximise the value of its proprietary discovery platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to Confo and believe his considerable experience will make him an excellent addition to our team,” said Cedric Ververken, CEO at Confo Therapeutics. “Stephen is a seasoned industry expert with 25 years of experience working in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and has a proven track record in business development and R&D.”

“With the significant enhancements made to its proven discovery engine and a rapidly evolving pipeline, Confo is well positioned to build upon its recent successes with the potential to produce multiple first-in-class and best-in-class medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors,” enthused Stephen.