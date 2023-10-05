Susan Gibert has been appointed as Sciensus’s new Director of Customer Experience

Susan Gibert has been appointed as Sciensus’s new Director of Customer Experience. Susan joins Sciensus having recently stepped down as Chair of the National Homecare Medicines Committee within the NHS, a post that she held for six years.

Susan will bring more than 30 years of hospital and community pharmacist experience to her new role, most recently as Head of Pharmacy Contracting for the Thames Valley and Wessex NHS region. Susan is also a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society Hospital Expert Advisory Group and of the RPS Homecare Steering Group.

She began her career in a variety of roles in different specialties, including radio pharmacy, small-scale manufacturing and as an Independent Prescriber in anticoagulation.

“I am delighted to join Sciensus and offer my extensive NHS and patient knowledge and insight to ensure we enhance our customer and patient experience as we look to provide medicine support to patients with long-term conditions, rare diseases and cancer,” Susan reflected.