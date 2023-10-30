Victoria Wright is the new CEO of Publicis Health UK.

Publicis Groupe UK has named Victoria Wright as the new CEO of Publicis Health UK. She takes over from Philip Chin, who is stepping down after 40 years in the industry.

Victoria takes up the role following more than 13 years with Publicis Groupe, most recently in the post of CEO of Langland.

In this role, she united the specialisms of clinical trial experience, medical strategy and education, public relations and advertising under one P&L to offer healthcare clients a single proposition. She was previously group managing director, after being promoted from managing director in 2019. Before this, she was general manager of Publicis Resolute, an agency she joined in 2007.

She will work closely with the other members of the Publicis Health UK leadership team to leverage the full power of its capabilities, expand its reach to existing and new clients and continue to attract and retain the best talent in the industry.

Victoria said: “The health industry is in an intense period of change, change that presents new challenges and opportunities for our stakeholders. I am looking forward to leading Publicis Health into its next chapter.

“I firmly believe we will create something new and powerful together that clearly sets us apart from the rest of the pack, and ultimately make a real difference to patients’ lives through the work we do for our clients.”