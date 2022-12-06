Closing the healthcare inequity gap throughout our communities is essential

With women disproportionately facing challenges to their mental health – particularly women of colour – how should health policy makers and clinicians be responding?

Dr Jacqui Dyer, President of the Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Equalities Advisor for NHS England, and Jon Salmon, an Associate Director at Ketchum, share views from a health equity panel event.

There are certain aspects of the debate about how to tackle mental health that are often ignored, but need to be addressed urgently. This has become painfully clear in the wake of the George Floyd case in the US and the growth of Black Lives Matter into a global movement. There needs to be much more focus on the treatment and experiences across different parts of society and among cultural groups.

