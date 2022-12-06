Why we must protect and accelerate the innovation that creates life-saving treatments

Europeans today live up to 30 years longer than they did a century ago – an achievement largely due to ongoing medical advancements.

The pharmaceutical sector has played a central role in shaping modern medicines that improve, extend and save lives. Europe is an undoubted global driver of healthcare technologies, but how long will we stay that way?

Indeed, as we witness an unprecedented wave of innovation, targeting the most devastating diseases – especially in oncology and immunology – how can Europe take a leadership position?

And last but not least, how can Europe draw on the learnings of the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen its position in the global healthcare landscape?

