What is the future of retinal healthcare and how do we ensure it incorporates healthy equity?

The inverse care law describes how those with the greatest need often have the fewest provisions available to them and this is true both within and between countries. This, and the concept of health equity, are not new phenomena.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has brought these to the forefront of attention and has potentially exacerbated these inequities further. Long waiting times and a resurgence in demand for services have only added to the barriers that inhibit individuals from receiving the right treatment at the right time.

