Diabetes is still a global crisis and one we need to urgently address

The global strain diabetes poses to health and healthcare systems is growing. Globally, an estimated 783 million people will have the condition by 2045, which will represent a $1.05 trillion healthcare price tag. While incredible initiatives, such as World Diabetes Day, help to improve awareness and understanding, there is a need to make this amount of effort beyond one moment in time to make a real impact.

We need to continue discussions and create opportunities year-round that will help people with diabetes and the wider community secure access to care to effectively treat and manage this condition – and our collective industry has a vital role to play.

