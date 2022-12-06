By working in partnership the NHS is getting more innovative treatments to patients and faster

When I decided to make the move to NHS England in 2018, I wanted to bring a new perspective, shaped by nearly 25 years working in the pharmaceutical industry and with a clear objective to make a real difference to the lives of NHS patients.

As I leave NHS England for pastures new, I reflect on a period of real challenges to navigate. That adversity, however, has been met head-on by working with remarkable colleagues, patient groups, companies and many more. The result is that I depart incredibly proud of what the NHS has been able to achieve over the last four years.

Scientist and medical pioneer Marie Curie said that “One never notices what has been done; one can only see what remains to be done.”

Check out the rest of this feature here