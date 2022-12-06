Industry is struggling to attract talent, as science, technology, engineering and maths representation worsens

Research from the University of Reading has revealed that students rule themselves out of, or into, science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student.

The study cited patriarchy, white supremacy, classism and ableism as having a major influence on who can study biology, engineering, mathematics or physics. These concerning findings highlight the imperative need to improve equitable access to STEM education, as there are clearly tremendous barriers still existing in this space.

Crucially, these barriers are hindering a range of industries who are struggling to appeal to young and diverse STEM talent. Improving diversity will be essential in bridging the skills gap in these industries that are under additional strain from the cost-of-living crisis.

