Intelligent resourcing – what it means and why it’s important for companies

What is a pharmaceutical representative for? It’s becoming a question I’m hearing a lot these days.

As we come into the post-pandemic reckoning and look at the state of the industry as it now works, the old model of blanket coverage of a country with a noise-generating, call-rate-driven clinical salesforce does seem at a far remove from what is actually happening on the ground, and what is proving to be effective.

The old model assigned reps a territory, bid them to contact (compliantly) as many prescribers as they could with a stake in their drug, and then turn them – through repeated contacts, educational sessions and required and desired information – from awareness to advocacy.

Almost every part of that model no longer stands up to scrutiny. Furthermore, what even is a territory in this day and age?

