Analysing the worsening mental health landscape across Europe

The exponentially advancing capabilities of AI may be the only match for the rapidly evolving chronic and infectious disease landscape. Will big pharma and governments embrace the shift from lab to computer suite, or will a lack of funding, skilled workforce, data and regulatory frameworks prove too much?

Earlier this month, the world marked the seventh annual One Health Day – a campaign brought about to raise awareness of the shared health threats at the human-animal-environment interface.

A big part of this – and something that was discussed at COP27 – is how the erosion of barriers between different species’ habitats is increasing the prevalence of infectious zoonotic diseases by ultimately allowing viruses to jump from animal hosts into the human population.

