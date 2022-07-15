Though barely mentioned in the NHS reform debate, some major changes to Specialised Commissioning are on the way

Described recently as “the biggest part of the NHS you’ve never heard of”, Specialised Commissioning – which provides life-saving services for people with rare or complex conditions – is in the crosshairs of reform.

Since 2013, Specialised Services have been heavily centralised: in all, 149 services – ranging from relatively high-volume interventions like kidney dialysis and chemotherapy, through to the treatment of rare conditions only affecting a handful of patients each year – have been planned and commissioned on a national or regional scale by NHS England.

