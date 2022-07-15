Awareness raising is key to boosting patient involvement and engendering trust

Recently we witnessed National Patient Participation Week. Organised by the National Association for Patient Participation (NAPP) it was an awareness raising week designed to encourage patient engagement – with a wider focus on general practice.

Awareness raising weeks or days are commonplace in the health sector and have multiple roles – from increasing more general understanding of medical conditions to supporting sufferers. It can also boost diagnosis in the population at large, help raise funds for research and ensure patients feel represented.

Check out the rest of the feature here